French cinematographer Agnes Godard to head IFFK international jury

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Agnes Godard, the highly regarded French cinematographer will head the international jury of the competition section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The jury also includes Marcos Loayza (Bolivia), Mikayel Dovlatyan (Armenia), Nana Dzhordzhadze (Georgia) and Assamese director Monjul Baruah, an official release said here Saturday.

A total of 14 films will be screened as part of the international competition category of the IFFK. These films will be judged by the five-member jury.

One film of each jury member will be screened as part of the festival. They are ‘Beau Travail’(cinematography: Andre Godard), ‘A Chef in Love’ (Nana Dzhordzhadze), ‘Labyrinth’ (Mikayel Dovlatyan), 'Eyes on the Sunshine' (Monjul Baruah) and ‘Averno’ (Marcos Loayza).

The 29th edition of the IFFK, one of the notable film festivals in India, will be held here from December 13 to 20. The media cell of the IFFK will be inaugurated on Sunday, the release added. PTI MVG MVG KH