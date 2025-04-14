French star Melanie Laurent joins 'Fauda' 5 cast, reports Deadline

Los Angeles: Popular French star Melanie Laurent, best known to international audiences for her role in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds", has joined the fifth season of Israeli spy thriller "Fauda".

The details about Laurent's character are still being kept under wraps by the drama team but she will be in the seven of the nine episodes of the upcoming season, reported Deadline.

Laurent, a double Cesar Award-winning actor, previously worked with "Fauda" creator and lead Lior Raz in Netflix’s "6 Underground" and "Operation Finale".

The actor, known for "Don't Worry I'm Fine" and "Tomorrow", has also worked in Hollywood film "Now You See Me". "Fauda" follows a team of elite Israeli undercover agents working to apprehend terrorists.

Netflix has all the four seasons with the fifth one slated to air next year.