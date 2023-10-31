‘Friends’ cast 'utterly devastated' after Matthew Perry's death

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) The “Friends” cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, say they all are "utterly devasted" by the “unfathomable” death of Matthew Perry.

Perry passed away on Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home here. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned. No official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established yet.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the cast said in a joint statement to People magazine.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” All the five actors along with Perry appeared in all 10 seasons of the popular sitcom. Perry played the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing who used sarcasm to get by in life, alongside Cox's Monica Geller, Aniston's Rachel Green, Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and Schwimmer's Ross Geller. PTI SHD RB SHD