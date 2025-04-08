From Coachella to Batu Caves: Sid Sriram’s ‘Sivanar’ gets music video

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Last April, musician Sid Sriram surprised the world by closing his Coachella performance—a first for a South Asian—with a passage from 14th-century saint-poet Arunagirinathar’s revered 'Thiruppugazh'.

This April, Sriram has taken 'Sivanar'—which speaks of the benevolence of Lord Murugar—a notch higher by layering piano, guitar, and drums with thavil, showcasing his favourite hymn in his signature global contemporary sound.

The music video for 'Sivanar', filmed at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during the Thaipusam festival, was released on April 3.

Incidentally, 'Sivanar' is Warner Music India’s (WMI) first in a series of strategic releases aimed at promoting non-film Indian language music through a partnership with Sriram.

In a statement issued by WMI, the label said the dynamic joint venture goes beyond just music releases.

Together, WMI and Sriram will also scout and nurture a new wave of global talent, furthering Sriram’s vision and artistic reach.

The release added that WMI plans to leverage its comprehensive music infrastructure to transform the artistic and business ecosystem—encompassing artist management, live performances, brand collaborations, and strategic ventures in India.

"From the very beginning, my relationship with music has been about understanding and drawing from my roots and using this as a way to boundlessly imagine new musical futures," Sriram said in the statement.

"It's deeply meaningful that our first release under this partnership is Sivanar. My mother and guru, Latha Sriram, taught me this song when I was 10," he added.