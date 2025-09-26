From FTII 'waiting list' to making National Award cut for debut film: Journey of Pune-based director

Pune, Sep 26 (PTI) From being on the "waiting list" of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) despite multiple attempts to secure admission to getting an invitation from the same institute to screen his debut film, life has come full circle for Pune-based National Award-winning director Ashish Avinash Bende.

Bende, 45, bagged the best debut film of a director for Marathi film "Aatmapamphlet" during the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Golden Lotus for Best Debut Film of a Director during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

But for Bende, the path to cinema's biggest recognition was neither quick nor easy. What began with inter-school drama competitions eventually led him to winning the coveted prize.

Bende's tryst with performing arts started early at the Pune-based Abhinav Marathi Medium School, where his flair for acting came alive in school plays. Later, at Fergusson College, he sharpened his artistic skills through inter-college theatre contests, winning accolades, including the prestigious Keshavrao Date award at the iconic Purushottam Karandak competition.

"I never thought my journey was extraordinary enough to be written as a biography. At best, it could fit into a pamphlet," Bende said, explaining the inspiration behind the title "Aatmapamphlet", which could loosely be translated as 'autobiographical pamphlet'.

The film presents his story through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy, set against the backdrop of political upheavals in the 1990s, laced with satire and nostalgia.

Bende's career initially took shape on the stage. He even acted in a commercial play titled "Sangeet Lagna Kallol" under acclaimed director Paresh Mokashi. It was Mokashi's craft that inspired him to switch from acting to filmmaking.

After shifting to Mumbai to chase his cinematic dreams, Bende worked closely with Mokashi as an assistant on several notable films, including "Harishchandrachi Factory", India's official entry to the Oscars in 2010, and later on "Elizabeth Ekadashi" and "Vaalvi", which received appreciation. These experiences cemented his decision to step into direction.

In 2023, "Aatmapamphlet" finally marked his arrival as a filmmaker. The film not only received appreciation from critics and audiences but also brought him the coveted National Award.

Recalling his student days, Bende said he often used to pass by the FTII, considered the top choice by aspiring filmmakers, actors, and technicians to gain high-quality education, while heading to annual sports practice on the ILS Law College grounds.

"I tried four times to get into the FTII, but every time my name was stuck on the waiting list. Ironically, the same institute later invited me to screen "Aatmapamphlet". That was a special moment," he shared.