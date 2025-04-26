From Kolkata to Cannes: SRFTI student film earns global spotlight

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) In a proud moment for Indian cinema, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay', a student film from the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), has been officially selected for the prestigious 'La Cinef' section at the 78th Festival de Cannes in 2025.

As the only Indian entry in this category, the film marks a significant milestone in India's cinematic education journey, an official statement said on Saturday.

The 23-minute experimental film, produced under SRFTI's Producing for Film and Television (PFT) department, is a testament to cross-border collaboration.

While it is produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle, a PFT student at SRFTI, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay' is directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student supported by the ICCR African Scholarship.

The film highlights SRFTI’s dedication to global cinematic innovation.

"Receiving an invitation to compete in La Cinef at Cannes highlights emerging talent from top global film schools," the official statement said.

The festival will take place in France this May.

Prof. Sukanta Majumdar, Dean of SRFTI, expressed his pride: "Any cinematic expressions of our students, when recognized on a prestigious global platform, make us feel reassured. This is a huge moment of pride for us, and we are very proud of our students. I wish them the very best for the competition." Ingle said, "This project is a shared vision across continents — a story that transcends borders. The Cannes selection is a dream realised and proof of global thinking within SRFTI's walls." Tesfay added, "This deeply personal story speaks about the journey of dreamers who navigate new challenges, reshaping who they are. Cannes celebrates resilience and untold stories." The narrative follows the ambition of a young Nigerian athlete who sells his father's land to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer in India.

However, a career-ending injury leaves him disillusioned and stranded in an unfamiliar country.

Through physical pain, emotional trauma, and an identity crisis, he reconnects with the spiritual traditions of his ancestors.

"'A Doll Made Up of Clay' is a powerful exploration of displacement, loss and cultural resilience," Ingle said about the film which has an international cast. PTI SUS MNB