From Prem to Tiger: New book traces Salman Khan’s unmatched stardom

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A new book honours the cinematic journey of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, highlighting his iconic roles, memorable dialogues, hit songs, rare photographs, and fan stories that reflect his ever-growing stardom.

Authored by Mohar Basu and published by HarperCollins India, "Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood" is described as more than a biography -- it is a fan’s tribute and a heartfelt exploration of the phenomenon that is Salman Khan. The superstar rings in his 60th birthday on December 27.

Featuring fan interviews, rare photographs by late veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, and insights from the actor’s long-time collaborators, the book claims to be an ode to a star who has left an unmatched imprint on pop culture.

"'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood' is my tribute to the phenomenon of Salman Khan. The book captures the euphoria of watching him on screen, why he has been a ritual for us for the past three decades and what makes him the greatest ‘mass’ hero of our time. As he turns 60, this book celebrates the old-school magic of movies and why no one commands the big screen quite like Salman Khan," said the author in a statement.

Whether as Prem, the nation’s first love; Bajrangi, the unlikely hero who revived kindness; or Tiger, the action star who redefined machismo for a new India, Salman Khan, according to the book's description, is the only Bollywood superstar to rule romance, comedy, and action with equal ease and style.

"While critics share the perfect love-hate relationship with him, for his fans—who flock to the theatres with every new release, their loyalty unquestionable, their excitement unbridled -- nothing can match the anticipation of a new film starring Salman Khan," it added.

Salman Khan, one of India’s most popular film stars, made his debut in the late 1980s, and rose to fame with films like "Maine Pyar Kiya" and went on to deliver numerous blockbusters across action, romance, and drama inlcuding the likes of "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Kick", "Dabangg" and "Wanted".

He'll be next seen headlining "Battle of Galwan", a high-profile project inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for "Shootout at Lokhandwala".

According to the publishers, the book is a "celebration of an icon who has commanded love, loyalty, and a fascination that spans across generations".

“There are stars, and then there is Salman Khan – a man whose stardom defies rules, logic, and any conventional idea of fame... Told with rare photographs, industry insights, and fan interviews, 'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood' is our love letter to the last true Bollywood superstar: fearless, flawed, magnetic, and impossible to ignore," said Bushra Ahmed, executive editor at HarperCollins India.

"Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood", priced at Rs 799, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH