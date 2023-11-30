Mumbai: Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared first pictures from their wedding.

The two actors tied the knot on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung in Manipur capital Imphal.

"From today, we are One. #JustMarried," Hooda and Laishram posted on their respective Instagram pages along with photos from the marriage ceremony.https://www.instagram.com/p/C0PRysZr_Yh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==https://www.instagram.com/p/C0PRysZr_Yh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Hooda, who has acted in films like "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Jannat 2", "Highway" and "Sarbjit", was dressed in traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet).

Laishram wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

Hooda, 47, and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for sometime. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as “Mary Kom”, “Rangoon” and most recently “Jaane Jaan”.

Hooda was last seen in the movie “Sergeant” and his upcoming film is “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”, which he has also directed.