From ‘Vaastav’ to ‘ABCD 2’: Memorable Ganpati songs in Hindi cinema

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) From soulful prayer tracks to high-octane numbers, songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha have become a staple in Bollywood, capturing both faith and festivity on screen.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable songs that capture the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Shendoor Lal Chadhayo": A devotional aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the classic track is from filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s gangster classic "Vaastav". Sung by Ravindra Sathe, the song captures Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra.

Over the years, it has become a staple during Ganesh Utsav in households and pandals alike, often played in its original form as part of rituals.

"Deva Shree Ganesha": Composed by Marathi duo Ajay-Atul, the song often accompanies the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is from the 2012 remake of "Agneepath", starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra. The video for the song captures a tense moment with the backdrop of the festival's celebrations.

The original 1990 hit "Agneepath", starring Amitabh Bachchan, also featured a popular track around the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi -- "Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale" -- sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anupama Deshpande.

"Gajanana": The song featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 period epic "Bajirao Mastani", starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song is staged during a crucial moment where Peshwa Bajirao invokes Lord Ganesha amidst the roar of dhols and dramatic visuals.

"Mourya Re": A popular track from Farhan Akhtar’s "Don" remake in 2006, this energetic track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, the song blends his dance moves with the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

"Ganpati Aarti": Sung by veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, the song appears in his 2017 crime-thriller "Sarkar 3". It features Bachchan praying in front of the Lord Ganesha while the violence unfolds behind the scenes.

"Deva Ho Deva": Sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the song from the 1989 film "Ilaaka" features Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit dancing to its upbeat tune amid the festive celebrations.

"Sadda Dil Vi Tu" (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)- It is a standout song from the 2013 film "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance". The track is sung by Hard Kaur with music by Sachin–Jigar.

Featuring choreographer Ganesh Acharya alongside dance talents Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Lauren Gottlieb, the sequence showcases a Ganpati performance in the midst of a dance competition.

"Hey Ganaraya": "ABCD 2" also featured a popular track, centered around the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Picturised on Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the song is choreographed as a high-octane stage performance, blending devotional fervour with modern dance moves.

"Jai Ganesha": Sung and composed by Vishal Mehra, the song features in the 2023 film "Ganpath: A Hero is Born". The song sees actor Tiger Shroff, known for his dancing, shaking his leg in front of a Lord Ganesha idol.

"Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya": A fun and peppy track from the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, the song is sung by Amit Mishra with music by Sajid–Wajid. Featuring Dhawan's character Raja, the video captures the high-spirited Ganeshotsav celebrations with youthful dance moves.