Full of gratitude: Shah Rukh Khan to fans on birthday

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan cut a special three-tier black cake with a crown on his 60 birthday at a special event hosted for his fans.

Organised at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium in Bandra on Sunday evening, the packed auditorium saw Shah Rukh posing for a video with fans in the backdrop, answering their questions that ranged from his career, his children's aspirations and regrets.

Shah Rukh, who also revealed the first look of his highly-anticipated theatrical outing "King", also recited dialogues from the teaser of the Siddharth Anand-directed movie.

The actor shared a video on his social media handles from the event, which had him surrounded by fans. In the caption of the post, he thanked fans for making his birthdays special. SRK fans travel from different corners of India and the world to see a glimpse of his favourite star.

"Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and on the next birthday. Love u," he posted on X on Sunday.

Shah Rukh has a tradition of greeting the fans from his house Mannat on his birthday, but this year he had to skip it following "crowd control issues". He usually waves at fans from the elevated balcony of Mannat, his sea-facing home in Bandra, on birthdays.

The actor apologised to fans, who waited for hours outside the residence, with a post on his X on Sunday.

Shah Rukh said, "Have been advised by the authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you, but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues." "Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all," he added.

"King" marks the second collaboration between Anand and SRK after 2023's "Pathaan". The film also features Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone and it is set to release in 2026.

