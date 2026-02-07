FWICE asks Neeraj Pandey to withdraw title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, warns of strict action

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly raised objection to the title of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming production “Ghooskhor Pandat”, saying it might disrupt the social harmony and unity in society.

The film, which is produced by Pandey and features Bajpayee as a corrupt cop, was announced earlier this week and sparked a controversy on Friday over its title with politicians and social media users calling it casteist.

“FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner," the FWICE, which represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members comprising workers, technicians, and artists of the media and entertainment industry, said in a letter to Netflix and other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV.

The letter has also been sent to industry organisations like Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC).

"Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony. FWICE believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession and deserves respect,” the letter read.

Featuring Bajpayee in the title role, the crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

The film is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also penned the story with Pandey. It is produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks.

The FWICE emphasised on the “social responsibility” of the film industry and said it must ensure that the content or title do not promote “hatred” or cause “unrest” among people.

“We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians.

"FWICE strongly condemns the registration of the said title and advises Neeraj Pandey and his production house Friday Filmworks to withdraw the same with immediate effect in the larger interest of social harmony and unity,” the note read.

The body also warned of action against Pandey if he doesn’t take appropriate action.

“Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer.” In a social media post on Friday, Pandey acknowledged that the film’s title has “hurt” a section of the audience and added that all promotional materials of the film will be taken down for the time being.

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” the filmmaker, known for directing acclaimed movies like “A Wednesday”, “Special 26” and “Baby”, said.

Bajpayee, who plays the lead in the movie, said he respects the emotions and concerns people have shared and takes them seriously.

“When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he said on Friday.

The controversy over the movie's title has also drawn political and legal action, with the Uttar Pradesh Police registering an FIR against the film’s director at Hazratganj police station on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Friday, a senior BJP leader said the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and other promotional material of the film from social media.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the title, with former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati demanding an immediate ban on the “casteist” movie. PTI KKP RB RB