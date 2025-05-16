FWICE calls for boycott of Turkish shows on Netflix, Prime Video

Mumbai: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar, to boycott Turkish shows following the country's support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

In a statement, released on Thursday, the organisation said they stand “firmly for the interest of the nation and industry”.

“We are writing to express our serious concern and strong objection regarding the continued streaming and promotion of Turkish shows on various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms operating in India.

"As is well known, Turkey has consistently extended diplomatic and political support to Pakistan on matters that are detrimental to India’s sovereignty and national interest, including on sensitive issues such as Kashmir," the FWICE said.

The union body, which represents workers, technicians, and artists from 36 different crafts working in the Indian media and entertainment industry, further said it is not in India's best interest to allow the content of a nation that does not support its territorial integrity to be consumed widely by Indian audiences.

The FWICE urged the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to consider taking necessary action to boycott or restrict the streaming of Turkish television shows and films on Indian OTT platforms.

“Such a step will not only send a strong message globally but also encourage the promotion of Indian content and support the large workforce of our domestic entertainment industry. We hope the Ministry will take cognizance of this matter with the seriousness it deserves and initiate appropriate steps in the national interest,” it said.

Turkish dramas such as “Binbir Gece”, “As the Crow Flies”, “Another Self”, “Yabani”, “Terzi”, “Ethos”, and “Creature” gained popularity in India in early 2000s.

The development comes after Turkiye criticised India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad had also used Turkish drones in the conflict.

Following its support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across India, with online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting the country.