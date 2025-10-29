FWICE pens letter to PM requesting posthumous Padma Shri for Satish Shah

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a cine employees body, has written a letter urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour actor Satish Shah with a posthumous Padma Shri award.

Shah, known for his notable work in projects such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Main Hoon Na” and the sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", died last week. He was 74.

“With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry-wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors,” read the letter.

Listing some of his most memorable roles, the letter emphasised Shah's noteworthy contribution to the entertainment industry.

"Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts," the letter read.