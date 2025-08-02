FWICE urges Kartik Aaryan to skip US event by Pakistani organiser; actor denies involvement

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Saturday urged Kartik Aaryan to reconsider involvement in a US event reportedly organised by a Pakistani individual, but the actor’s team clarified he has no association with it.

In a media statement, the FWICE claimed that Aaryan, 34, is scheduled to attend an event titled "Azadi Utsav – The Indian Independence Day", set to take place in Houston on August 15, and organised by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, owned by Pakistani-origin businessman Shaukat Maredia.

The body cited its earlier directive, issued in the wake of the Pulwama attack in April, urging all members and stakeholders of the Indian film industry to boycott Pakistani artists, technicians, and performers.

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organisers background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation from this event. However, if you were aware, it becomes a matter of even greater concern, and we expect a clarification and immediate distancing from such associations,” the FWICE said.

Aaryan's team denied any involvement of the actor with the event mentioned by the FWICE.

“Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organisers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image,” the official statement from the actor’s team read.

On the work front, Aaryan will be next seen in filmmaker Anuarg Basu’s untitled romantic drama, and Karan Johar's home production movie “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri”. PTI KKP RB RB