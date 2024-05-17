FX developing two more seasons of 'Shogun'

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) American network FX and streaming service Hulu are developing two more seasons of historical drama series "Shogun".

Advertisment

The Disney-owned network said Thursday that it is teaming with the estate of author James Clavell to extend "Shogun" for two additional seasons.

Based on Clavell’s 1975 novel, "Shogun" stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai in lead roles.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, a writers room is being assembled to explore a continuation of "Shogun" beyond Clavell’s novel.

Advertisment

The creative team of the show, including co-creators, exec producers and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, exec producer Michaela Clavell as well as star and producer Sanada are all involved with the development.

The show, which premiered in February and wrapped the first season in April this year, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

The first season also featured Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido in pivotal roles. PTI ATR RB