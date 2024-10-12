'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma announces new movie 'Vanvaas'

New Delhi: "Gadar 2" director Anil Sharma's next feature film is titled "Vanvaas", the makers announced on Saturday.

The film marks his latest collaboration with Zee Studios and comes after the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2", the sequel to his 2001 movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

The makers shared an announcement video on social media, offering a first glimpse of "Vanvaas", which features Nana Patekar and Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma. The movie will be released in cinemas soon.

"Kahani zindagi ki..... Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you," Zee Studios posted on Instagram.

According to the makers, the film promises to be a compelling tale, exploring timeless themes of duty, honour, and the consequences of one's actions.

"Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas (The Ramayana of the modern age, where one's own people exile their own)," said Sharma, who has also produced the movie.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said "Vanvaas" offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics.

"We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience," he added.