Gadkari biopic will inspire the new generation, says Fadnavis on trailer launch of film on Union minister

Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) The biopic on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will showcase how a leader is made and how a 'karyakarta' (party worker) works and will inspire the new generation to know more about the "visionary and innovative" Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of Marathi film "Gadkari", which has been produced by AM Cinema and is directed by Anurag Bhusari.

"Gadkari has a never-say-die attitude when it comes to any struggle in life, which is an inspiration to workers like us. He is a visionary leader and not just a minister but an innovator," Fadnavis said.

Gadkari ensured the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was built at Rs 1,600 crore after scrapping a tender that put the estimated cost at Rs 3,600 crore, and this route had set the standard of road travel at the time, Fadnavis said.

Giving the example of Atal Tunnel and other infrastructure projects across the nation under Gadkari, who is Union minister of road transport and highways, Fadnavis said, "The new generation will get inspiration from this movie on how a leader is made and how a karyakarta works." Fadnavis said he got the chance to work with Gadkari from a young age, adding that the latter was a "true Nagpurian who is loved by people across India". PTI CLS BNM BNM