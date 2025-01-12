Gadkari hails Emergency movie at BJP convention

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency" at the Maharashtra BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday.

Advertisment

A day earlier, Ranaut organised a special screening of the film for Gadkari in Nagpur.

"It is a beautiful movie that shows how and when the Emergency was imposed and the struggles faced by our workers.

"Many were jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and endured hardships. The Jan Sangh was thought to be finished, but we proved otherwise," Gadkari said while addressing BJP office-bearers in Shirdi on Sunday.

Advertisment

Directed, produced and written by BJP MP Ranaut, "Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher. The film, mired in controversy, will be released in theatres on January 17.

"Emergency" delves into the 21 months from 1975 to 1977 under Indira Gandhi's prime ministership.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram. PTI ND NSK