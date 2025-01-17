GAFF 2025: Assam gears up for three-day celebration of Asian cinema

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) The maiden edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025, showcasing the best of Asian cinema with special focus on Assam and the North-East region, will be held next month, the organisers said on Friday.

Advertisment

From movies to workshops, the three-day festival from February 7 will attract top names in cinema from India and neighbouring countries and provide a platform for the young and aspiring filmmakers of the region, honourary festival director Monita Borgohain said.

"GAFF 2025 is all set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia’s rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a thoughtfully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers," she said.

The festival will open with Iranian film 'In the Arms of the Tree', directed by Babak Khajehpasha, and conclude with ‘My Melbourne’ by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

Advertisment

GAFF 2025, organised by Trending Now Media, will showcase the dynamic and diverse storytelling traditions of Asia while placing a special spotlight on the rich and vibrant cinema of Assam and the North East region, the organisers said.

The festival will showcase a curated selection of 22 films, chosen from over 200 entries from across Asia, including countries like Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North East India, will recognise outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction and Best Performance.

Advertisment

Panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts will also be a part of the GAFF, the organisers said.

"GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to experience diverse cultures, stories and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam," honorary programme director Kishore Kumar Sarma added.

Renowned Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage will be a chief guest at the festival. Other prominent participants include film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher, the organisers added. PTI SSG SSG MNB