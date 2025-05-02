Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts to star in 'Ruin'

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Actors Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts are set to feature in a thriller film titled "Ruin".

Directed by Niki Caro, the upcoming film has a script by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set in the rubble of Germany following World War II, with a newly released camp prisoner (Gadot) forming an alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) as both of them seek revenge on a Nazi Schutzstaffel unit "Ruin" is produced by Gadot and Jason Varsano under the banner Pilot Wave Motion Pictures and Caro alongside Marc Butan for MadRiver Pictures. PTI ATR ATR ATR