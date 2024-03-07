Gal Gadot announces birth of fourth child with Jaron Versano

Los Angeles: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has revealed that she has given birth to her fourth child with husband Jaron Versano.

The Israeli actor, who resides in Los Angeles, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It was not widely known that Gadot was pregnant.

It is the fourth girl for the couple, who are already parents to Alma (12) Maya (six) and Daniella (two).

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in the post.

The actor said they have named the newborn 'Ori', which means 'my light' in Hebrew, but didn't disclose when and where she gave birth.

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too," the 38-year-old captioned a photo of her holding the baby in her arms in the hospital.

On the work front, Gadot last starred in Netflix's 2023 spy action thriller "Heart of Stone". She will next be seen in Disney's "Snow White", set for a 2025 release