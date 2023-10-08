Gal Gadot, Lior Raz condemn Hamas attack on Israel

Los Angeles: Popular Israeli actors Gal Gadot and Lior Raz have condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas militants and appealed to the world to show solidarity with the country.

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Gadot, star of Hollywood films such as the "Wonder Woman" franchise and "Heart of Stone", posted a picture of Israel's flag on her official Instagram account Saturday.

"I stand with Israel, you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening," wrote the actor, who divides her time between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles.

She earlier shared a screenshot of a BBC News story on the Gaza Strip attack and captioned her post as: "My heart is aching. Praying for all those in pain." Raz, star and co-creator of the hit Israeli series "Fauda", shared an emotional plea to his followers on his Instagram Story.

"Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered children, women, and men in cold blood in their beds... This is not a victory. It is darkness fighting light," he wrote.

In a separate post on his Instagram Story, Raz appealed to the world to "remember this day even later in the war".

"When the war turns, and we promise you that we Israelis will turn it, and Gaza will absorb the losses, remember that we go into this war with a heavy heart, with no desire to kill innocents, and with no choice in the face of those who come against us," the actor-screenwriter said.

Guy Oseary, talent manager of Madonna and Amy Schumer, shared a purported video of a young woman who was at a music festival when she was shot at and kidnapped.

"I have always prayed for peace. ALWAYS. I have always spoken up for my Jewish community and have also spoken up for my Arab brothers and sisters. I have no words today. Only heartbreak. Only tears," the Israeli-American personality wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, around 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded in Saturday's attack, making it the deadliest in Israel in decades. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza.

At least 256 people in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli strikes, including 20 children, and close to 1,800 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.