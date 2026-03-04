'Game of Thrones' movie in development at Warner Bros

Los Angeles, Mar 4 (PTI) A "Game of Thrones" feature film is in development at Warner Bros, with screenwriter Beau Willimon already having submitted a draft.

Willimon, best known for creating Netflix's "House of Cards" and widely praised for his work on Disney+'s "Andor", has boarded the project as screenwriter, according to reports confirmed by Deadline.

No director has been attached, and no cast members have been announced.

While plot details have not been officially confirmed, the film is reported to centre on Aegon I — the founder of the Targaryen dynasty and the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms — and his conquest of Westeros, set several centuries before the events of the original television series.

It would mark the first time the character has been depicted on screen.

The project, which first entered early development in late 2024, is based on author George R R Martin's bestselling fantasy novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire".

"Game of Thrones" series, created by David Benioff and D B Weiss, ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019, becoming a global cultural phenomenon and winning 59 Emmy Awards.

The Targaryen dynasty has already served as the backbone of two successful HBO spinoff series — "House of the Dragon", which has been renewed for two additional seasons, and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", which recently concluded its first season.

However, the film's future remains uncertain. Warner Bros. is currently in the process of being acquired by Paramount Skydance, and new management following the merger could potentially shelve projects in development.

Willimon's other screenwriting credits include "Mary Queen of Scots" and "The Ides of March". He is also an executive producer on Apple TV's critically-acclaimed show "Severance". PTI RB MAH MAH