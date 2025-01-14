Ganesh Acharya announces next film 'Sirf Tum'

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya is set to present his next film "Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason".

Deepak Shivdasani, known for films like "Baaghi" (1990), "Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke" (2001) and "Bhai" (1997), will write and direct the new movie.

According to a press release, the shooting for the project will begin in April in Australia.

The film "promises to be a unique love story that will captivate audiences with its emotional depth and creative storytelling." Acharya on Tuesday shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring the new film's poster. He also thanked Boney Kapoor, the producer of the 1999 film with the same title starring Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill.

"Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal on this auspicious day I'm Presenting 'Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason'...this timeless love story will go on floors this April in Sydney, Australia. @ganeshacharyaa @vidhi.acharya @d.shivdasani @v2sproductionofficial @boney.kapoor @sameeranjaanofficial #SirfTum," read the caption of his post.

The poster featured a sketch of a boy and a girl holding a pen together as they looked towards each other.

The upcoming film is produced by Vidhi Acharya and V2S Production. PTI ATR RDS RDS