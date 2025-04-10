Gauahar Khan announces second pregnancy, check out her latest photo

New Delhi: Actor Gauahar Khan is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, the couple announced on Thursday.

Khan, 41, shared a video on her Instagram handle alongside Darbar, 29, who also reposted the same post on his account. The video featured the duo dancing together.

"Bismillah !! Need your prayers and love, make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi," she wrote in the caption.

Khan, known for films like “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year”, “Ishaqzaade”, and political drama series “Tandav”, tied the knot to Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25, 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023.