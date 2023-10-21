Gavin O'Connor in talks to direct 'American Criminal' adaptation for Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Gavin O'Connor is in negotiations with Amazon MGM Studios to tackle the movie version of author Benjamin Percy’s novella “American Criminal".

Advertisment

According to American news outlet Variety, the studio has acquired the rights of the novella, which was published in March this year.

The story is about a professional thief who, after being apprehended by an FBI agent, is coaxed into infiltrating a violent Midwestern gang with the goal of dismantling them from the inside.

However, what the FBI agent doesn’t know is that the thief is also orchestrating the largest – and last – heist of his life, the plotline read.

O'Connor is known for directing many critically-acclaimed as well as commercially-successful movies such as "Warrior", "The Accountant", "Pride and Glory", "Jane Got a Gun" and "The Way Back".

The adaptation of "American Criminal" will be produced by Hidden Pictures and NeoText. PTI RB RB RB