Gavin O’Connor plans to bring Anna Kendrick in 'The Accountant 3': We have been texting

Los Angeles: "The Accountant" director Gavin O’Connor says bringing Anna Kendrick in the third installment of the film series is on the cards.

Kendrick portrayed Dana Cummings, the love interest of Ben Affleck's character, in the first film, which released in 2016. But she was absent from its sequel.

O’Connor told The New York Times, he is planning to bring Kendrick back in the third sequel and has been having the conversations around it with the film's screenwriter Bill Dubuque.

"I am personally running from another puzzle movie, which we’ve done twice now. One thing weve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian (Affleck) can finally get the love that he deserves," O’Connor said.

Affleck, who reprised his role in the second movie, said, “We’re hoping she still likes us." O’Connor added, “Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want.” "The Accountant 2" released on April 25.