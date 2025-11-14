Gavin O'Connor to direct 'Running'

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) "The Accountant" director Gavin O'Connor is set to direct an upcoming film for Apple Original Films, titled "Running".

Described as "a running prodigy on the hunt for greatness who uses his gifts to outrun his past and forge his future", the details about the film are being kept under wraps, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will have a script by Bill Dubuque, who is reuniting with O’Connor after their work on "The Accountant" films.

O'Connor has directed two films in the "The Accountant" franchise. "The Accountant", which released in 2016, was headlined by Ben Affleck. The actor featured in the role of Christian Wolff, a math savant and forensic accountant.

The filmmaker went on to direct a sequel, which also featured Affleck. It released in April and emerged as a box office hit, grossing USD 103 million worldwide with its collection.

The third film is also in the works, with O'Connor expected to direct it. However, there has been no confirmation on it. PTI ATR ATR ATR