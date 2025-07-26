'Gen V' season 2 to stream on Prime Video from September 17

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The second season of the much-awaited drama series "Gen V" is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17, the makers announced on Saturday.

The spin-off series to "The Boys" will have its first three episodes out on September 17, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22. The makers also released the trailer.

In the new season, school is back in session at Godolkin University. As America reckons with the growing power of Homelander, a mysterious new Dean ushers in a regime focused on making young Supes more powerful than ever, according to a press release.

It stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Neal H Moritz, among others The first season of the series premiered on Prime Video in 2023 and consisted of eight episodes.