George Clooney, Annette Bening to star in romance drama 'In Love'

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (PTI) Hollywood veterans George Clooney and Annette Bening will feature together in "In Love", an upcoming movie based on author Amy Bloom's bestselling memoir of the same name.

The film will be directed by Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, who co-wrote the script with Bloom, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Bloom's memoir, titled "In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss", is described as an illuminating, modern love story about two people who make an impossible decision together that honours their enduring commitment to each other.

In the US, "In Love" was named Time magazine’s No. 1 non-fiction book of 2022 and included on its list of 100 must-read books.

Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev (Rental Family, Bad Education) developed the project and will produce under their banner, Sight Unseen.

Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are producing for Depth of Field, while Clooney and Grant Heslov will produce for Smokehouse Pictures. Sebastian Raybaud is producing on behalf of Anton.

Clooney currently stars in filmmaker Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly", which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The Netflix project also features Adam Sandler and Riley Keough.

Bening, a five-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in "The Bride", directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and co-starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard.

She also stars in the Apple TV series "Lucky" alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and is currently filming the "Yellowstone" spinoff series "The Dutton Ranch".