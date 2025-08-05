George Clooney isn't bothered if others think he plays himself: It’s hard to do

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Hollywood star George Clooney says he isn't affected by the people thinking he only plays himself, and it wasn't easy for him to be in the position that he achieved over the years.

Clooney has credits in both acting and filmmaking. His notable performances as an actor include projects such as "Ocean's Eleven", "Gravity", "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", and "Michael Clayton". He is also known for directing "The Ides of March" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind".

The actor was asked if he gets affected by criticism regarding his portrayal of himself. He also gave examples of his roles in the comedy film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", crime thriller "Michael Clayton", and "Syriana", highlighting how not everyone can play distinct characters.

"Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s**t. There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother (Where Art Though?) and then do 'Michael Clayton' or 'Syriana'. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s**t. Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do," he told Vanity Fair in an interview.

Clooney added he didn't get the success until the age of 33 and he was almost 12 years into the industry by that time. The 64-year-old actor made his debut in 1978 with the television mini-series "Centennial".

"I've been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions,” Clooney continued. “I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly," he said.

Clooney will next feature in the Netflix comedy drama film "Jay Kelly", where he will essay the role of Jay Kelly. Also starring Adam Sandler in the lead role, the film is slated to release in November.