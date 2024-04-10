George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, Apr 10 (PTI) Hollywood veteran George Lucas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the festival organisers have announced.

Lucas, best known for creating the long-running and smash hit franchises "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones", will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of film gala on May 25.

"The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was surprised and elated when my first film, 'THX-1138', was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight.

"Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition which means a great deal to me," the 79-year-old director said in a statement.

Previous recipients of the honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster as well as Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies. Ford was feted at the festival last year.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25. French actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

"Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president for the main competition.