George Michael estate thanks Taylor Swift for paying tribute in new album

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (PTI) The estate of late pop icon George Michael has thanked superstar Taylor Swift for paying tribute to his 1987 hit “Father Figure” in her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

The original track was part of Michael’s debut studio album ‘Faith’.

George Michael Entertainment said it was “delighted” to see Swift incorporate the song into her highly anticipated 12th studio album.

“We were delighted when Taylor Swift and her team approached us earlier this year about incorporating an interpolation of George Michael’s classic song Father Figure into a brand new track of the same title,” the estate said in a statement on Facebook.

“When we heard the track, we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists, and we know George would have felt the same. We wish Taylor every success with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ and ‘Father Figure’.” ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, first announced in August, debuted on Thursday and features pop singer Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

George Michael, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits that defined 1980s and 1990s pop, died at the age of 53 in 2016. PTI SMR RB