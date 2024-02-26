Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Mumbai: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", died here on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra", died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.