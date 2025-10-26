'Ghuspaithiya Kaun' wins best script critics choice award at Lucknow film festival

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Sunday said that short films always convey a big message and provide a big platform to those who want to progress in this art.

Huma presented the 'Best Script Critics Choice Award' to 'Ghuspaithiya Kaun', the only Indian film to reach the finals of the 'Independent Short Awards' in Los Angeles, at the 'Lucknow Short Film Festival'.

Huma said that most actors started their film career with short films. Short films are a big platform.

She said, "Short films provide a big platform to those who want to progress in this art. If they have the talent, what they convey through short films is taken seriously." Small films send a big message.

The short film "Ghuspaithiya Kaun," based on human-wildlife conflict, was written by senior journalist Sudhir Mishra. The film is produced by Sameer-Nehi Agarwal and directed by Dheeraj Bhatnagar.

"Ghuspaithiya Kaun," writer Sudhir Mishra, revealed that the short film made it to the finals of the Independent Shots Awards competition in Los Angeles, among films from 25 countries. It is the only film representing India.

He added that the film was presented with the "Best Script Critics' Choice Award" by actress Huma Qureshi and actor Sunny Singh at the Lucknow Short Film Festival on Sunday.

Mishra said that the film "Ghuspaithiya Kaun" is inspired by the true story of the commotion that occurred after a leopard entered a Ghaziabad court.

The film features a leopard character who speaks human language. Renowned animation expert Rajiv Dwivedi has animated the film.

He said that the way in which forests are being cut down in the name of development in most parts of the country and the loss of buffer zones, is making the problem of human-wildlife conflict serious. This conflict is harming both humans and animals. An even greater threat is posed to the entire ecosystem.

He added that the monkey problem in cities is also due to the decline in fruit trees in forests and the expansion of cities. 'Ghuspaithiya Kaun' is a satirical take on the issue of who is the real intruder? Animals or humans themselves.

The film's first premiere took place on August 10.

The film also stars renowned Lucknow theater artist Mridula Bhardwaj, Gunjan Jain, and historian Ravi Bhatt.

At the two-day Lucknow Short Film Festival, "Thunai" was awarded Best Film, "Ganga Putra" Best Documentary, and Samar Jain won best direction for the film "Daddu Zindabad".