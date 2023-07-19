Gigi Hadid released after being arrested for marijuana possession

Los Angeles: Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana in her luggage in the Cayman Islands last week.

Advertisment

The model, who has yet to address the arrest, shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday with the caption: "All's well that ends well".

A representative for Hadid said in a statement to entertainment outlet E! News that she was travelling with marijuana "purchased legally in NYC with a medical license".

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the representative added in the statement.

Advertisment

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and a friend were arrested on July 10 at the Owen Roberts International Airport on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of Ganja" after their bags were searched by officials while being processed through customs.

"The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," the report further stated.

Hadid, 28, and her friend were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre and eventually released on bail after they were fined USD 1,000.

No additional charges were registered and there is reportedly no conviction recorded on record, the publication said.