Gippy Grewal takes 'Carry on Jatta' franchise forward, new film starts shooting in London

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjabi star Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that he is expanding his popular "Carry on Jatta" franchise with a new film, starring Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin and Sunil Grover.

The movie, titled "Carry on Jattiye", will be produced by Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures. It will be directed by Smeep Kang.

"Carry on jatta franchise is back with new a twist. Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures Presentation 'Carry on Jattiye' Shoot begins in London," Gippy Grewal, the star of the three "Carry on Jatta" movies, posted on his official page on X.

Humble Motion Pictures also shared the news on the microblogging site.

Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it will be aligned with the comedy flavour of the franchise.

"Carry on Jattiye" will be produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija. PTI SHD SHD SHD