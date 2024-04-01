Gippy Grewal's 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' to hit screens in September

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Popular actor-singer Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that the third part of his popular film franchise "Ardaas" will release on September 13.

Titled "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di", the upcoming Punjabi movie is written and directed by Grewal.

The film is a collaboration of Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios.

"The 'Ardaas' franchise holds a special place in my heart. Its core message of kindness and faith has the power to unite people.

"I'm thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience and incredibly grateful for the partnership with Jio Studios and Panorama Studios in bringing this story to life," Grewal said in a statement.

The third "Ardaas" film will star Grewal alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghuveer Boli.

Grewal also shared the release date of the movie on his X handle.

"'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.' Releasing Worldwide In Cinemas On 13th Sept 2024," he wrote.

Grewal made his directorial debut with 2016's "Ardaas", and followed it up with its 2019 sequel "Ardaas Karaan".

The first part featured Rana Ranbir, Ghuggi, Ammy Virk, Sardar Sohi and Meher Vij, whereas the next installment added Sapna Pabbi and Yograj Singh to the existing cast.

"Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di" is produced by Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. PTI ATR KKP ATR RDS RDS