'Girls Will Be Girls', 'Kiss Wagon' and others, MAMI announces official film selections for 2024

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Sandhya Suri's "Santosh", Shuchi Talat's "Girls Will Be Girls" and Cannes winners "The Substance" and "Emilia Pereze" are part of the MAMI Mumbai Festival lineup this year.

The festival, which will run from October 19 to 24, will screen more than 110 films from over 45 countries, spanning over 50 languages at its six-day event.

The South Asia competition, which is the key highlight section of the festival, will include 11 feature films highlighting the strongest voices among independent filmmakers from South Asia and its diaspora.

The list of films in the segment include "Agent of Happiness" by Arun Bhattarai, "Girls Will Be Girls" by Shuchi Talati, "Kiss Wagon" by Midhun Murali, "Little Jaffna" by Lawrence Valin, "Nocturnes" by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, "Pooja, Sir" by Deepak Rauniyar, "Rhythm of a Flower" (Phool Ka Chand) by Amit Dutta, "Santosh" by Sandhya Suri, "Shambhala" by Min Bahadur Bham, "The Fable" by Raam Reddy and "Village Rockstars 2" by Rima Das.

Focus South Asia segment, MAMI’s non-competitive section of feature and short films by South Asian and South Asian diaspora filmmakers comprises 10 feature and 13 non-feature films aiming to reflect the festival’s commitment to diverse, thought-provoking cinema.

Feature films for this year include "A Fly on the Wall" by Nilesh Maniyar, "Shonali Bose Angammal" by Vipin Radhakrishnan, "Boong" by Lakshmipriya Devi, "Humans in the Loop" by Aranya Sahay, "In Retreat" (Be-qayaam) by Maisam Ali, "Marching in the Dark" by Kinshuk Surjan, "The Real Superstar" by Cédric Dupire, "The Shameless" by Konstantin Bojanov, "The Sharp Edge of Peace" by Roya Sadat and "Wild Flower Garland" (Katu Pootha Malay) by Udayraj P.J.

Whereas films "Am I the Skinniest Person You've Ever Seen?" by Eisha Marjara, "Blind Spot" (Chashma) by Nitin Baid, "Bunnyhood" by Mansi Maheshwari, "Claws and Teeth" by Srujan Belli, "Comrade Poopy" by M Anonymous, "Cry Me A River" by Suman Sen, "Free as a Bird" by Aditya Khude, "Holy Curse" by Snigdha Kapoor, "In Flanders Fields" (Flanders Di Zameen Vich) by Sachin, "Monsoon Walk" by Avinash Arun Dhaware, "Skyward" (Gagan Gaman) by Suruchi Sharma, "The Gap" (Le Gap) by Keerthigan Sivakumar and "Tracker" (Taak) by Udit Khurana comprise the non-feature section.

The World Cinema section will showcase international movies including projects like "The Room Next Door" by Pedro Almodóvar, "The Substance" by Coralie Fargeat and "Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard.

MAMI will also screen the official submissions to the 2024 Academy Awards from countries like Argentina, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Japan, Nepal, Norway and the United Kingdom. PTI ATR BK BK