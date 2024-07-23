Glen Powell on returning to 'Top Gun 3': I have a date

Los Angeles, Jul 23 (PTI) Glen Powell, who is riding high on the success of disaster drama "Twisters", has shared that the sequel to Tom-Cruise headlined aviation drama is going ahead.
The actor said he has a date on which the pre-production work on the yet-untitled movie will begin.
Powell and “Twisters” co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones were asked if it was more likely to get a “Normal People” continuation or third “Top Gun” film first, prompting Powell to offer an update during his appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast.
“I mean, I have a date,” he said. Asked if he could provide more details, the actor said, "Absolutely not.” Powell played LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin on the movie, which marked Cruise's return as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell after over three decades. Cruise first playe Maverick in "Top Gun" in 1986.
Cruise has been cheering Powell on since they worked together on "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022. The "Mission Impossible" star made a surprise appearance on the red carpet for "Twisters" and actor Anthony Ramos later confirmed that the superstar enjoyed the movie.
Powell's stocks have risen in Hollywood in the last few months, starting with the success of romantic drama "Anyone But You" and then Richard Linklater's "Hit Man", about a professor who pretends to be a hitman for hire to get potential criminals implicated. PTI BK BK BK