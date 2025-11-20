Glen Powell-starrer 'How to Make a Killing' to release in February 2026

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) The upcoming thriller "How to Make a Killing", featuring Hollywood star Glen Powell in the lead role, will release on February 20, 2026.

Previously titled "Huntington", the A24 film also features actors Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris in pivotal roles, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the script of the film is loosely based on the 1949 British film "Kind Hearts and Coronets" by Robert Hamer and John Dighton. It featured Alec Guinness and Dennis Price in the lead roles.

"How to Make a Killing" centres around Becket Redfellow (Powell), who has been cast aside by his phenomenally wealthy family and will go to any lengths necessary to ensure his inheritance.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Zach Woods, Topher Grace and Bill Camp round off the cast of the film.

Besides "How to Make a Killing", Powell will also feature in "Ghostwriter". Directed by J J Abrams, the film also features Jenna Ortega alongside Powell. The makers wrapped production on the film in August. It is produced under the Bad Robot banner.

His latest work is "The Running Man" from Edgar Wright.