Glen Powell to star and co-write a comedy film

Los Angeles, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Glen Powell is set to star in Universal Pictures' comedy film, directed by Judd Apatow.

Powell, known for his work in projects like "Twisters", "Hitman", "Anyone But You" and "Top Gun: Maverick", will co-write the upcoming untitled film alongside Apatow, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Apatow is producing through his banner Apatow Productions with Powell and Dan Cohen producing under Barnstorm. Kevin Misher will produce through Misher Films.

The film is about a country western star in free fall.

Powell's latest work is "Twisters". It released in 2024. He will next star in "The Running Man" which is slated to release in November. It is directed by Edgar Wright.