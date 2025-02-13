Goa-born noted vocalist Prabhakar Karekar passes away; CM Sawant pays tribute

Mumbai/Panaji, Feb 13 (PTI) Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar has passed away in Mumbai following a brief illness, his family said on Thursday. He was 80.

Karekar, who was born in Goa, breathed his last at his residence in Shivaji Park area here on Wednesday night, his family said in a statement.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death and said the vocalist immensely contributed to the preservation and expansion of classical music in the coastal state.

Karekar was known for his renditions like “Bolava Vithal Pahava Vithal” and “Vakratund Mahakay”. He was admired as an outstanding vocalist and a very good teacher.

He was a graded artist on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

Karekar trained under Pandit Suresh Haldankar, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and Pandit CR Vyas.

He had received several honours, including the Tansen Samman, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Gomant Vibhushan awards.

Karekar, who is survived by three sons, had also tried his hand at fusion music with Ornette Coleman and Sultan Khan.

Expressing grief, Goa CM Sawant wrote on X, “(Karekar was) born in Antruz Mahal Goa, learnt Hindustani Classical Music under the tutelage of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. Performed at various platforms all over the globe. He immensely contributed to the preservation and expansion of Classical Music in Goa.” Karekar’s musical legacy will continue with his disciples and admirers, said Sawant.

“My deepest condolences to family, followers, well-wishers and students. May God bestow with Sadgati to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” he added. PTI MR RPS GK NR