Goa CM Sawant hosts actor Salman Khan at his house on sidelines of IFFI

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hosted Bollywood actor Salman Khan at his official residence at Altinho here.

The actor visited the chief minister's house on Tuesday.

Khan, accompanied by Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo, met Sawant ahead of his appearance on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023, where he is promoting his niece Alizen Agnihotri's film "Farrey".

"Happy to host megastar Salman Khan at Mahalaxmi Altinho Panaji on the sidelines of 54th International Film Festival of India," Sawant wrote on a social media platform. On the occasion, Sawant felicitated Khan with a traditional 'Kunbi' shawl.