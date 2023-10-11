Goa entertainment body scouts for 250 acres of land to set up film city

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), a state-run body, is looking for 250 acres of land to set up a film city in the coastal state and has invited private parties with clear land title to approach it for the same.

An ESG official said the proposal for setting up the film city is at a primary stage and they are looking for a space for it in the state.

The chief executive officer of the ESG, in an advertisement issued in local newspapers on Wednesday, sought the land from private parties for the purpose.

“Government of Goa through the Entertainment Society of Goa intends to set up an infrastructure for Film and Entertainment Industry i.e. Film city in the State of Goa. Required area is 250 acres approx,” reads the advertisement.

Interested parties having an area of 250 acres with clear title are invited to approach the office of the OSD to ESG, the entertainment body has said.

ESG is the state-run body which hosts the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) annually in Goa. It is also the nodal agency for all permissions for film shootings in the state.

When contacted, Rohit Kadam, Officer on Special Duty for the ESG, said the proposal for setting up the film city is at a primary stage. “We can provide more details once it is properly formed. Right now, we are looking for the space anywhere in Goa," he said.

The concept of film city was introduced by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, sources said.

“Everything is at conceptual stage right now,” a source said, adding the first step is the acquisition of land. PTI RPS GK