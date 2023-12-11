Goa govt gives provisional NOC to Sunburn event from Dec 28 to 30

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday gave provisional no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the electronic dance music festival 'Sunburn' at Vagator from December 28 to 30.

The provisional NOC was given by a committee headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and including state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte.

While organisers of the festival had sought permission to host the event till December 31, this was denied, said Khaunte.

"We are of the firm opinion that December 31 is meant for local shack owners and other stakeholders to conduct business. We cannot allow something like Sunburn to interfere in their festivities," Khaunte asserted.

"Sunburn has been permitted to host the event only from 4pm till 10 pm. A provisional NOC was granted as the organizers are yet to provide the 'no due certificate' from other departments as well as permission from the land owners to conduct the event," he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM