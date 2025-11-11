Goa: International film festival to open with grand parade along Mandovi river

Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) The opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 will feature a grand parade along the Mandovi river showcasing the country's rich film culture, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here on Tuesday.

IFFI 2025 will be held from November 20 to 28, 2025, across different venues in Panaji.

The chief minister, accompanied by officials of the Directorate of Film Festival and Entertainment Society of Goa, the agencies hosting the festival, reviewed the preparations.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said a special parade including floats of film companies and other industry stakeholders would be taken out on November 20.

The parade will start near the Old Secretariat building and end at the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) building.

The inaugural function will be held at the ESG courtyard which can accommodate 2,500 guests, the chief minister said. PTI RPS KRK