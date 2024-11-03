Goa to host first edition of Green Stories documentary festival

Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) The inaugural edition of Green Stories, billed as Asia's first mentoring and pitching lab for wildlife and environment documentaries, will take place in Goa from November 5 to November 10.

According to the organisers of the festival, the non-profit initiative, launched in April 2024, aims to fill a critical gap in the global film industry by providing a much-needed space for mentorship and exposure to filmmakers across India and Southeast Asia.

"Supported by the National Geographic Society and Royal Enfield Social Mission, and hosted in association with Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts, Green Stories brings together filmmakers, mentors, and industry leaders in an effort to foster impactful storytelling that addresses pressing environmental challenges," the organisers said.

Over 55 submissions were received for the first edition, out of which 16 projects were selected to participate in an intensive, four-day incubation lab where they will be mentored by global experts, including Emmy, Academy, and Peabody Award-winning filmmakers.

"This hands-on guidance will culminate in a major pitch event, where participants will present their projects to a panel of 25 plus international broadcasters, distributors, and festival organisers, offering an unparalleled opportunity for global exposure and collaboration," the organisers added.

Kaitlin Yarnall, Chief Storytelling Officer, National Geographic Society, said the organisation believes in the power of stories to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.

"Central to the power of our stories are the storytellers who dedicate their time, talent, and creativity to telling them. For this reason, we are honoured to work with Green Stories to further support storytellers in India, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, those dedicated to bringing stories that inspire illumination and protection," Yarnall said.

Mike Pandey, founder of Green Stories, said Green Stories is not just an event, it's a platform for change.

"Our vision is for Green Stories to evolve into a nurturing mentorship safe space for filmmakers, while also creating crucial access to markets and resources, something we all stumble around for." PTI RPS RDS RDS