'Godday Godday Chaa 2’ to release theatrically on October 22

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Punjabi-language film, “Godday Godday Chaa 2” is set to release in theatres on October 22, the makers announced Wednesday.

The release date announcement of the movie comes a day after it won the National Film Award for Best Punjabi Film at the 71st National Film Awards.

The comedy-drama is a sequel of the 2023 film and stars Ammy Virk in the lead. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu. The original film featured Sonam Bajwa and Tania.

Virk said it is an entertaining film with a message.

“In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! What I love most is how, once again, the laughter comes with a strong social message. Of course, we’re also here to make sure the men’s side isn’t forgotten! With sharp punchlines, women taking the lead, and humor wrapped around an important thought, this film is pure entertainment with purpose,” the actor said in a statement.

Tania, who featured in the first part of the movie, said the new movie will also be loved by the audiences.

“The first film resonated so deeply because it was a story about family and a gentle nudge against outdated traditions. This time, the women are more empowered, the comedy is sharper, and the message of equality is even stronger,” she said.

“Godday Godday Chaa 2” will be released worldwide by Zee studios in association with VH Entertainment. PTI KKP BK BK