Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser says she won't mention Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni feud at gala

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Comedian-actor Nikki Glaser, who is set to host the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, says she will steer clear of poking fun at the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle at the upcoming ceremony.

This is the comic's first time emceeing the awards gala and she said even a passing mention of this "hot-button" topic could land her in trouble.

"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.

"I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore," Glaser, who is also nominated this year for her HBO special "Someday You'll Die", told Yahoo Entertainment.

"It Ends With Us" co-stars Lively and Baldoni are entangled in a legal battle after she accused him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni, who also directed the film, has repeatedly denied all accusations and joined in a suit accusing The New York Times for libel in its story on Lively's allegations.

According to a Deadline report, Lively and her husband, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds as well as his "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star Hugh Jackman won't attend the Golden Globes. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category.

Reynolds and Lively's decision to skip the Globes isn't due to the latest "It Ends With Us" controversy, per sources.